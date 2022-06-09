Lokayukta will be appointed soon: CM Bommai

Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday told the media that the Lokayukta would be appointed soon and assured that there would be no further delay. "The process is in its final stages and the appointment will be done very soon," he said.

The Chief Minister's statement came a day after the Karnataka High Court indicated that the process of appointment of the Lokayukta was under active consideration of the State government.

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who is part of the panel along with the Chief Minister, Speaker of the Assembly, Chairman of the Legislative Council and the Leaders of the Opposition in both the Houses which appoints the Lokayukta, gave the indication while hearing a PIL on Tuesday seeking the appointment at the earliest.

The petition, filed by an advocate seeking direction to the State to appoint the Lokayukta at the earliest, pointed out that the post has been vacant since January 2022.

Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as the head of Karnataka Lokayukta in January, after five years of service.

On the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections, Bommai said, "There is no offer for anyone from the Bharatiya Janata Party. If JDS and Congress have an understanding, I don't know. It is up to them."

On the Tamil Nadu government approaching the Supreme Court on the Mekedatu project, the Chief Minister said, "It is not right. We have received a notice from the apex court and we have submitted a reply. Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has been formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Only CWMA can take a decision on Cauvery water projects. Around 16-17 meetings have been held on the Mekedatu project." Bommai also called on pontiff Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji at vadhoota Datta Peetham at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama on Mysuru-Ooty Road and sought his blessings. The Chief Minister spent some time at the ashram. The swamiji's 10-day birthday celebrations concluded on May 31.

Mysuru district In-charge minister S T Somashekar, MLAs L Nagendra, B Harshavardhan and S A Ramadass and Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simha were present.