Lorry owners strike - makes no headway

Udupi: Officials from the Udupi district administration convened a crucial meeting with the representatives of the Lorry and Tempo Owners' Association in response to an ongoing protest that has disrupted traffic along NH 66 in Udupi for the past five days. The meeting, chaired by Udupi's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Vidyakumari, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Arun K, and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Manjunath Bhandary, was held on Sunday with the primary aim of addressing the concerns raised by the protesting lorry owners.

SP Dr. Arun K emphasized the mandatory installation of GPS systems and made it clear that illegal transportation of sand and jelly stones would not be tolerated. However, Raghavendra Shetty, the President of the Lorry and Tempo Owners’ Association, conveyed the association's willingness to comply with the GPS installation requirement and obtain e-permits under the Integrated Lease Management System (ILMS) of the Department of Mines and Geology.

Shetty added a crucial condition, stressing the need for assurance that they would not encounter situations where they obtain permits but are unable to source materials like sand and jelly stones from authorized blocks. Shetty expressed concerns that if contractors, to whom work orders for extracting sand from authorized sand blocks have been issued, refuse to provide the extracted materials to lorry and tempo owners, it would pose a significant challenge. He urged officials to intervene in such scenarios to safeguard their interests. SP Arun K assured them of legal support in these matters.

During a protest near Udyavara, Shetty highlighted that officials from the mines and geology department had been mischaracterizing lorry and tempo owners as a "mafia." He clarified that the association's members are primarily involved in transporting sand for construction purposes, relying on this business for their livelihood. He emphasized that the law should not be enforced in a manner that harasses hardworking individuals and the labor class.

Shetty mentioned that the association would conduct a meeting in Kota or Brahmavara on Monday to discuss the future course of action, potentially including the conclusion of their ongoing protest.