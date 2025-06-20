Live
Lovesick man climbs atop telecom tower
Highlights
Bengaluru: In a scene straight out of a film, a 26-year-old drunk man climbed atop a telecom tower in Vijayapura in Karnataka and refused to climb down due to a family dispute over marriage and property. His family, said police sources, were not allowing him to marry his lover, saying he would not inherit anything if insists on marrying her.
