Lymphoblastic leukaemia patient delivers baby successfully

Mysuru: A 24-year-old woman suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) successfully delivered a baby at Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO).

Addressing media persons here on Thursday Dr Abhilash , Consultant Medical Oncology, BHIO said "Leukaemia in pregnancy is a challenging condition with both mothers and baby having high risk of mortality. Treatment of blood cancer in pregnancy is associated with risk of intrauterine death, abortion and risk of organ malformations in the foetus. Patients diagnosed in the first trimester of pregnancy are managed with medical termination of pregnancy. Patients who are diagnosed in the second or third trimester of pregnancy are generally managed with combination chemotherapy followed by caesarean section at or after 32 weeks'.

"We at Bharath Cancer Hospital treated a 24 year old woman in her first pregnancy, diagnosed as a case of ALL in her second trimester with 90 percent blasts. Patient received induction chemotherapy followed by caesarean at 31 weeks. Patient tolerated the treatment well and delivered a baby weighing about 2 kgs with no congenital malformations. Treatment of acute leukaemia during pregnancy remains greater challenges than treating solid tumours or lymphoma due to the requirement of higher doses of chemotherapy', the doctor said.

Oncologists over the last decade have started treating pregnant patients in second and third trimesters with combination chemotherapy yielding improved outcomes. There is a solution to even the rarest of disease if properly diagnosed and treated. We would like to thank Dr Poornima, obstetrician for doing timely caesarean section in high risk patient. We also thank Dr YS Madhavi, Medical Superintendent, BHIO for all the inputs, Dr Ashwin, Paediatrician for taking care of the baby in neonatal ICU and all the staff and management of BHIO and mission hospital" added Dr Abhilash.