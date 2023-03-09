Madal Virupakshappa case: AAP demands resignation of CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: In the recent event of unearthing crores of rupees at BJP MLA MadalVirupakshappa's house a during the Lokayukta raid, a massive protest was held by the party workers of AamAadmi Party, led by the state president Prithvi Reddy, demanding that the incompetent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should resign and all the residences and offices of all MLAs should be inspected.

The protest was held at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, Speaking to media, Prithvi Reddy said, "Channagiri BJP MLA MadalVirupakshappa's son was caught by the Lokayukta officials while accepting bribe. Crores of rupees were also found in the MLA's house. It is a serious matter that this amount of cash was found in the house of an MLA when the elections are just a few weeks away, and the source of the money and why it was kept should be investigated. A proper investigation should be conducted by CBI, ED, IT agencies on the case. The houses and offices of all the MLAs should be inspected soon, the illegal cash should be seized and the election irregularities should be curbed" he demanded.

"It is clear that the entire government is behind Virupakshappa, who went absconding for five days from the police and Lokayukta officials until he got bail in the court. Although many cases related to the 40% commission scam of the BJP administration have come to light, it is a tragedy that CM Basavaraj Bommai has not taken action against anyone. Bommai should resign from the post of CM because he has allowed the BJP MLAs to loot the state treasury and he should bear the moral responsibility of the 40% commission scam" he said.

AamAadmi Party state working president Mohan Dasari said, "The most corrupt government in the political history of the state is the BJP government of CM Basavaraj Bommai. Under the Bommai administration, the development of the state has been completely neglected and only the BJP MLAs are developing. When Kempanna, the president of the contractors' association, made the accusation, it was said that there is no suitable evidence and he was arrested for raising his voice against corruption.

Now, with the Lokayukta's raid, evidence for 40% commission corruption charges have been found and CM Basavaraja Bommai should apologize for arresting Kempanna for no reason" he demanded.

Many leaders and activists including party leaders Dr. Satish Kumar, Ashok Mruthyunjaya, Channappa Gowda Nellore, KalidasaJonnala, Gopinath Naidu, Naari Srinivas, Anil Nachappa, Srinivas Reddy, Satish Gowda, Keshav Kumar, Shashidhar Aradhya participated in the protest.