Maha Shivaratri with Divine Grandeur – Devotees Receive Triveni Sangam Holy Water Blessings

Just In
The Mahalingeshwara Seva Trust celebrated Maha Shivaratri with great spiritual fervor at Shishugriha Poornapragya Playground, creating an atmosphere of devotion and divine energy.
Bengaluru: The Mahalingeshwara Seva Trust celebrated Maha Shivaratri with great spiritual fervor at Shishugriha Poornapragya Playground, creating an atmosphere of devotion and divine energy. The event was highlighted by the consecration of the sacred Shiva Linga, housed within the temple’s magnificent golden tower. Devotees took part in a series of powerful rituals, including special puja, homa, havan, rudra abhishek, and rudra parayana, invoking blessings of Lord Shiva.
A unique spiritual experience was offered through the holy water prokshan, where sacred water from the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj was sprinkled upon devotees, symbolizing divine purification. To further enhance the sanctity of the occasion, the Trust ensured a 24-hour continuous distribution of sattvic prasad, nourishing both body and soul.
“It was truly uplifting to witness thousands of devotees coming together in faith and devotion, embracing the spiritual essence of Maha Shivaratri,” said Gunaranjan Shetty, President of Mahalingeshwara Seva Trust.