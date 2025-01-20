Malabar and Kokan coast

Udupi : In a rare spiritual gathering, over 20,000 devotees will join hands to recite the Vishnu Sahasra Nama along the seashore from Kannur in Kerala to Shiroor in Karnataka's Udupi district. The mass recital, organised by the Sri Vishnu Sahasra Nama Sthothra Patana Abhiyana Samithi, will take place at 108 locations simultaneously on January 26 from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Premanand Shetty Katkere, the working president of the organising committee, said the event has garnered enthusiastic participation from various communities, including fishers and Billavas. Originally planned for Kasaragod, the overwhelming interest led to the expansion of the event’s footprint across two states.

“A minimum of 108 devotees will form each of the 108 groups, but the total participation is likely to exceed the initial estimate of 20,000,” Katkere said. Practice sessions are already underway in preparation for this large-scale spiritual endeavour.

The Sri Nagavrija Kshetra Sri Jnana Shakthi Subrahmanya Swamy Religious Trust and Sri Ayodhya Religious Trust are providing food and accommodation for participants traveling from distant places, ensuring a seamless experience for all devotees.

Beyond its spiritual significance, the event aims to inspire collective responsibility for environmental conservation. “It is essential for the younger generation to understand the connection between spirituality and environmental stewardship. This event will foster positive vibrations, love, and a renewed commitment to preserving human values and nature,” Katkere emphasised.

Local leaders along the coast will ceremonially offer Ksheerabhisheka (milk offerings) to the sea, symbolising gratitude and reverence for nature’s bounties. The recital will conclude with the chanting of the Shanthi Mantra. Notably, there will be no formal stage programme, underscoring the event’s focus on collective prayer and meditation.

This unprecedented initiative, which spans the coastal regions of two states, promises to be a harmonious blend of devotion, community, and environmental consciousness, setting a new benchmark for spiritual gatherings in the country.