Male Mahadeshwara Hills to be declared tiger reserve?

Karnataka: With a steady increase in the tiger population at the Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka’s Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed officials to begin the process of declaring the region a tiger reserve. He emphasized the need to first collect public opinion from the local communities before proceeding with formal proposals.

Chairing a high-level meeting with senior forest officials, including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, at Vikasa Soudha today, Minister Khandre instructed the department to convene meetings with all stakeholders and submit a detailed report and proposal for the declaration of MM Hills as a tiger reserve.

Highlighting the frequent incidents of unnatural wildlife deaths and increasing threats from wild animal attacks, the Minister ordered the designation of clear responsibilities for officers and staff in each forest division and the implementation of preventive measures to protect both wildlife and local communities.

Given that Karnataka has over 40,000 square kilometers of forest area, Minister Khandre stressed that physical monitoring alone was insufficient.

He proposed the use of Artificial Intelligence, drone surveillance, and CCTV installations along forest borders to monitor wildlife movement and illegal poaching activity.

For this purpose, the Minister directed the immediate setup of a centralized command centre to consolidate real-time monitoring data and ensure rapid response.

Minister Khandre also instructed the department to prepare a list of vacant positions and initiate the recruitment process without delay.

For roles requiring urgent deployment, he directed outsourcing appointments to fill gaps immediately. He further directed the submission of a proposal for the procurement of vehicles and essential field equipment needed for forest and wildlife protection.

Underscoring the importance of harmony between forest authorities and fringe communities, Khandre said forest officers must foster goodwill and awareness among people living along forest boundaries.

He urged them to educate locals on the importance of forests and wildlife conservation.

The Minister also suggested instituting talent awards for children from villages adjacent to forest and promoting skill development programs to involve youth in conservation efforts.

“When local communities feel engaged and valued, they become active partners in forest and wildlife protection,” he noted.

The comprehensive approach signals the government’s renewed commitment to safeguard Karnataka’s.

wildlife heritage and to strengthen forest governance through technology, transparency, and community participation.