Man arrested for secretly filming women

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested on the charges of secretly filming women while they were bathing in Karnataka, police said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Haja Moinuddin, an electrician and a resident of Channasandra.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Moinuddin had a habit of secretly filming women. On Tuesday, when Moinuddin was filming a 29-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter in the bathroom, the child observed him and raised an alarm.

She rushed out and informed her father, after which he ran towards Moinuddin, but the accused managed to escape. The parents then lodged a complaint with the Kadugodi Police. The accused had approached the bathroom window from the backside of the house. The police launched a hunt for the accused and arrested him on Friday. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.