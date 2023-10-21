Live
Man commits suicide over social boycott
A farmer committed suicide in Yadavanahalli village, located in Gundlupet taluk, on Friday after he allegedly boycotted by his community members
Chamarajanagara : A farmer committed suicide in Yadavanahalli village, located in Gundlupet taluk, on Friday after he allegedly boycotted by his community members. The deceased identified as YS Yatiraju, a 45-year-old resident of Yadavanalli village . The victim's brother, Mahesh, has lodged a complaint with the Begur police station, claiming that Shivaraju took his own life as a result of social boycott.
the Begur police initiated an inquiry into the matter and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 13 individuals. These accused have been identified as Krishna, Chandu, Revanayak, Santhosh, Sandesh, Venkataramana Nayak, Ninga Nayak, Chikkabella Nayak, Alattur Mahadeva Nayak, D. Mahadevama Nayak, Devanayak, Chinnaswamy Nayak, and Rangaswamy Nayak, all of whom have been named in connection with the case.