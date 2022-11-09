Man From Karnataka Got Attacked By Wife's Ex-Colleague

On Kanakapura Road, a 30-year-old man was viciously attacked with iron rods by his wife's ex-coworker and two other guys. Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Maralavadi on Kanakapura Road, was the victim. He was employed by a private factory in an industrial area outside of the city. Manjunath, the prime suspect, was a private company employee in the Harohalli industrial area who had been pressuring Mahesh's wife to get married.

Her husband attended his wife's workplace to warn Manjunath after learning about the harassment, which sparked a brawl. Mahesh instructed his wife to end her workday. Manjunath devised a plan to assassinate Mahesh in order to smooth the way for him to marry the woman since he was frustrated that he could not meet her at their place of employment.

According to the police, the victim was riding his bike home when the men attacked him with iron rods and put chilli powder in his eyes. On Kanakapura Road, he was able to scurry inside a farmhouse.