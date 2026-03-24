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Man held for sharing AI-doctored video

  • Created On:  24 March 2026 10:00 AM IST
Man held for sharing AI-doctored video
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Mangaluru:Police have arrested a man for allegedly circulating an AI-generated morphed video on social media aimed at triggering communal tension, officials said. The accused, identified as Mohammed Rafeeq (38) from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, was traced after a probe into a video shared from a Facebook account titled “Nazir Mangaluru” in October 2025. Police said the video had been digitally altered using artificial intelligence tools and shared with the intent of inciting hatred between communities. A case was registered at Kankanady Town Police Station under Sections 196, 353(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rafeeq was arrested in Bengaluru on March 22 and later remanded to 15 days of judicial custody. Police warned of strict action against misuse of social media

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AI-Doctored VideoSocial Media MisuseCommunal Tension CaseMangaluru Police ArrestCyber Crime Investigation
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