CPI demands immediate funds for HLC modernisation

Kalyandurg: CPI State secretariat member D Jagadeesh has urged the State government to take up modernisation of High-Level Canal (HLC) on a war footing and immediately allocate Rs 430 crore for canal repairs.

Addressing the media on Monday along with CPI constituency secretary Gopal, he stated that the HLC is the primary source of irrigation water from Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka to ayacut areas in Andhra Pradesh. However, due to cracks, leakages, and poor maintenance along the canal, water is not reaching distributaries effectively, severely affecting farmers at the tail-end.

He stressed that at least Rs 100 crore must be released immediately to undertake urgent repairs if irrigation water is to be supplied by July. Although 32.5 TMC of water is expected to be utilised during the season, only about 20 TMC is currently being used due to the canal’s deteriorating condition.

Criticising TDP leaders Payyavula Keshav and Kalva Srinivasulu, Jagadeesh said that instead of undertaking padayatras, they should ensure allocation of funds and completion of modernisation works.

He also pointed out that while Karnataka has efficiently maintained its 105-km stretch of the canal, Andhra Pradesh is drawing only 1,500 cusecs of water due to neglect.

Announcing further action, he said a protest will be held at the district Collector’s office on April 23.