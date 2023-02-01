Man In Karnataka Arrested For Allgedly Raping A Three Year Old

A shocking incident came into light when a 26-year-old man was detained for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl on Wednesday in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The shocking incident took place on Tuesday. The incident was reported from the westernmost police station in the state capital of Kamakshipalya.



According to P Krishnakant, DCP South Bengaluru, a case has been filed in Kamakshipalya Police Station under IPC sections. These sections include 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act). More information is awaited.

The accused has been seeing the victim for more than a year; she is a single mother who works in a textile factory. She and her daughter were living alone.

The youngster was allegedly raped and killed by the accused while her mother wasn't at home. In accordance with pertinent portions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, he has been detained and charged.