Man writes to president appealing for mercy killing

Chitradurga : In a disturbing turn of events, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Chitradurga, A Gopal, has made a shocking video appeal, demanding that he and his 1.3-year-old child for mercy killing. The reason behind this heart-wrenching plea lies in the family’s experience with the Government Maternity Hospital in Davangere, where they claim the doctors conducted medical research on his pregnant wife without her knowledge or consent.

A.Gopal recounts that on October 18, 2023, he took his wife to the Government Maternity Hospital for a routine checkup. However, unbeknownst to him, the doctors used his wife for a medical research experiment. After signing some papers that he was not aware of, a premature birth occurred for his daughter, who has now been diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage.

He immediately reported the matter to the hospital superintendent but received no response or action. He further filed complaints with the District Magistrate and the Women and Child Development Department officer on October 12, but to date, he has not seen any meaningful outcome from these efforts.