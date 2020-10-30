Mandatory Covid test for Mysuru Palace visitors triggers protest

Mysuru: With holidays for online classes for school children till November 1, the tourists' flow which remained within 2000 even during 10 days of Mysuru Dasara, crossed the figure on Wednesday and Thursday. But Covid-19 test is made mandatory for visitors to Mysuru Palace inviting opposition from tourism stake holders.

While some tourists complained about long wait for tests, others said it was embarrassing to undergo tests though they had no symptoms.

On Tuesday, there were 2,758 people including one foreigner to Mysuru Palace, and on Wednesday the figure was 2006 including 3 foreigners.

Mysuru hotel owners association president C Narayangowda said, "The mandatory Covid test will affect tourist flow."

When contacted, Mysuru district health officer Dr Amarnath said, "On Wednesday we could screen 98 people only. People are not cooperating. So we have communicated it to Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri. We are planning to deploy more teams and test only the visitors who have symptoms," he said.