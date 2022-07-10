Mandya: Flood warning issued as KRS dam water level close to FTL

Mandya: Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) dam was 2.6 feet away from reaching its full storage capacity on Saturday.

According to the reading obtained at 6 on Saturday evening, the water level reached 122.2 feet against the total capacity of 124.8 feet. "Following a heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, there has been a huge inflow of water into the dam. Hence 10,000 cusecs to 25,000 cusecs of water is being released into Cauvery river. The outflow can be increased anytime," said an official press release. "Hence, the people living on river banks and in low-lying areas are requested to shift to safer locations along with their livestock and ensure safety of their properties," the release added.

The district administration declared holidays for schools and colleges from Thursday to Saturday in view of heavy rains lashing the district for over a week.

Several rural areas in the district have been without power for a week now as electric poles got uprooted. Many roads in rural areas have been flooded and rivers and lakes are brimming over.

Kodagu ZP CEO Bhanvar Singh Meena visited Thora village in Virajpet taluk where 10 people were killed in a landslide in August 2019. He interacted with 20 families staying beside Thora hill and instructed officers to shift the residents to nearby care centres. He also assured villagers of all possible help during emergency.

The revetment constructed to Kindi dam across Payasvini river on Kodagu -Dakshina Kannada border cracked and may collapse. The area has been receiving heavy rainfall and water is flowing just two feet below the bridge.

Deputy commissioner Dr B C Satish issued order on Saturday banning plying of multi-axel lorries, containers, carrying goods of above 16,200 kg in the district till October 15. The order issued to prevent damage to roads and landslides. However, government vehicles, milk and LPG tankers are exempted from the ban.

In the wake of widespread rain across Kodagu district, fear has gripped the people that the 2018 landslide that had killed over 15 persons might repeat. An NDRF team is camping in the district to assist in swift rescue operation in case of an emergency. The district administration opened a control room with 24x7 helpline in Madikeri.