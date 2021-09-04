Mandya: Forest officials shoot at deer poacher

Mandya: Forest officials on Friday shot at a person who was allegedly part of a poachers gang. The gang of four killed a deer in Basavanabetta forest in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district.



Hearing the gunshot sound, the deputy RFO and his personnel rushed to spot and found the poachers carrying the dead deer. When the officials asked them to surrender the poachers tried to escape. In the ensuing firing by the forest officials, one of the poachers sustained bullet injury in his leg. He has been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Science. The other three managed to escape.

Halagur police registered a case