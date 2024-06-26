Mangalore: Four of a family perish in wall collapse

Mangalore: Four members of the same family died after the barrier collapsed and fell on the house

Mangalore: A ghastly tragedy took place in Kuttaru Madaninagar of Munnoor village under Ullal police station of Mangalore city. The barrier collapsed on the house and four members of the same family were killed.

Yasir (45), wife Mariamma (40), sons Ryan and Rifan, who were staying inside the house, were the unfortunate ones who died. The barrier belonging to Abu Bakr suddenly collapsed in the early morning and fell on Yasir's house. As a result, this tragedy happened.

The couple and two children inside the house died. Three dead bodies have already been recovered. An operation is going on for the dead body of a girl.