Mangalore PC says Kishore did mention Anushree's name in statement

Bengaluru: Mangalore City Police Commissioner N Sasikumar on Wednesday clarified that actress Anushree was not named in the charge sheet in Sandalwood drug case. "Her name is mentioned only in Kishore Aman's statement," he said. But, Kishore claimed on a TV channel that he had not mentioned Anushree's name in the statement.



Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Sasikumar said the names of accused in a charge sheet could be referred to the court through a lawyer. "However, Anushree's name is not mentioned in the charge sheet. Anushree's name is in Kishore's statement. There is no need to call Kishore again for statement. We have made a thorough investigation in the case and submitted a charge sheet," he said.

"It's been eight months since I took office as Mangalore Commissioner. The charge sheet was submitted 9 months ago. Now, I don't know why this issue became news," the top police officer said adding that there were no supplementary witnesses to the allegations levelled at Anushree.

"We have filed a final report on the 6 accused. Five of the accused have been granted bail. An accused is in judicial custody. The drug case was registered on September 19, 2020. The final report was submitted in December," he said.

Responding to A2 accused Kishore Aman's statement in the case that the points in the charge sheet were not his, the police commissioner said, "The points in the charge sheet will be read out and then signed by the person. Kishore Shetty could have said the same in court and this is the normal course of action in each case. Now, however, his claim that he has not made a statement is wrong," Sasikumar said.