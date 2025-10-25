Mangalore University signs MoU with Malabar Cancer Centre to strengthen research and training

Mangalore University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malabar Cancer Centre (Postgraduate Institute of Oncology Sciences and Research), an autonomous institution under the Government of Kerala, to enhance collaboration in research, teaching, and student training in medical physics and oncology sciences.

The MoU aims to provide high-quality education, practical training, and joint research opportunities for students and faculty. Mangalore University is the only state university in Karnataka offering an M.Sc. in Medical Physics, a programme launched in 2018. Students require access to advanced diagnostic and therapeutic facilities to complete practical coursework and internships.

Malabar Cancer Centre, based in Thalassery, is equipped with modern diagnostic and treatment technologies, including CT, MRI, PET, SPECT, Linear Accelerators, and Brachytherapy systems. The centre is accredited by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) to conduct one-year internship training for medical physics students.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will collaborate on teaching programmes, research projects, faculty exchange, joint seminars, and conferences. The partnership will allow Mangalore University students to gain hands-on experience at a leading oncology research centre, while faculty and researchers will engage in joint scientific studies and publications.

The MoU was signed on October 23 at the Syndicate Hall of Mangalore University’s Mangalagangothri campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.L. Dharma presided over the event, with Registrar K. Raju Mogaveera, Controller of Examinations Dr. H. Devendrappa, and Malabar Cancer Centre Director Dr. Satheesan B. present. Prof. Dharma stated that the collaboration “will strengthen research and training in medical physics and oncology, benefiting both institutions and their students.”