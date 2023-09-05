Mangaluru-Bengaluru air connectivity peaks with 7 flights a day

Mangaluru: Indigo airlines will operate one more schedule on the Mangaluru Bengaluru route from September 7. These changes will result in a total of five daily flights on weekdays and Sunday and six flights on Saturdays to the state capital Bengaluru, with the new flight schedules in operation until October 28. As of now, IndiGo operates four daily flights to Bengaluru and plans to expand this further.

One notable addition is the reintroduction of flight 6E 6858, which will become the fifth daily flight on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. This flight is scheduled to arrive in Mangaluru at 8.35 am and depart for Bengaluru as flight 6E 5347 at 9.10 am. This new addition will complement the existing flights on this route, including those departing for Patna via Bengaluru at 6.50 am (6E0255), Kolkata via Bengaluru at 11.35 am (6E0172), and direct flights to Bengaluru at 4.25 pm and 9.50 pm (6E0388/6E6859).

On Saturdays, a sixth flight to Bengaluru will be available, thanks to IndiGo reorganizing the schedule of its Mangaluru-Pune flight. Flight 6E 294 will arrive in Mangaluru at 5.50 pm and depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6.35 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Meanwhile, on Saturdays, flight 6E 359 will arrive in Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 5.50 pm and later depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6.35 pm.These changes in the flight schedule for the Mangaluru-Bengaluru and Mangaluru-Pune sectors will increase daily international and domestic flight movements from 38 to 40 on Monday-Friday and from 40 to 42 on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the airport spokesperson. Additionally, the airport is in discussions with other airlines to introduce new flights to Mangaluru International Airport, and these new routes are expected to materialize in the winter schedule starting from October 29.