Mangaluru Christians to Hold Grand Pilgrimage Walk to Mark 2025 Years of Christ’s Birth

Mangaluru: Thousands of Christian devotees are set to embark on a grand spiritual walkathon in Mangaluru, often referred to as the Rome of the East, to commemorate 2025 years since the birth of Jesus Christ. Organised by the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh- Southern Deanery, in association with local parishes, religious institutions, and church organisations, the pilgrimage will culminate at the St. Joseph Vaz Shrine, Mudipu, which is also celebrating its silver jubilee.

The event, titled ‘Namma Nadige – Mudipu Punyakshetrada Kadege’ (Our Walk Towards Mudipu Pilgrimage Centre), will begin from Dayamata Church, Paneer, and pass through Deralakatte and Natekal before reaching its destination. Over 5,000 faithful are expected to participate in this Lenten spiritual journey, which aims to deepen devotion and reflection during the holy season.

The walkathon will be inaugurated and blessed by Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, while Rev. Fr Hector D’Mello will lead the opening prayers. The concluding ceremony at the shrine will include special prayers by Rev. Fr Assisi Rebello and Fr Santosh Menezes, with Rev. Fr Cyprian Pinto bestowing the final Eucharistic blessings.

Organisers emphasised that this pilgrimage of faith and renewal is being coordinated with the support of church clergy, religious congregations, educational institutions, and various Catholic commissions.

At a press conference announcing the event, Dolcy D’Souza (President, Catholic Sabha – Mangaluru South Deanery), Alwyn D’Souza (Paneer), Rajath Vegas (Unit President), Roshan D’Souza (Coordinator, Silver Jubilee Celebrations), Naveen D’Souza (Vice President, St. Joseph Vaz Shrine), and Santosh D’Souza (Secretary) expressed their enthusiasm, highlighting Mangaluru’s enduring role as a centre of Christian faith and tradition. (eom)

With deep spiritual significance, the pilgrimage is expected to draw widespread participation, reaffirming the city’s legacy as a beacon of Christian devotion say the elders of the city.