Mangaluru dist told to tap startup potential among graduates
Mangaluru: Even with a high concentration of engineering and medical colleges, Dakshina Kannada is yet to tap into its startup potential. To address this, district officials have been instructed to actively promote central startup schemes among students and young entrepreneurs.
Chairing a progress review meeting on Tuesday, District Nodal Secretary Tulasi Maddineni noted that the uptake of startup schemes in the district has been relatively poor. She recommended forging stronger links between professional colleges and government programmes to raise awareness and support innovation-driven entrepreneurship.
Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M.P. highlighted that initiatives are already underway with institutions like NITK, which has now been officially designated as the nodal agency for startups in the district.
The meeting also touched on issues of legal compliance. Maddineni urged departments to treat court cases with seriousness, noting that delayed responses to judicial orders have exposed the government to contempt proceedings. She also stressed the need for proper land documentation and timely utilisation of public funds, warning against the last-minute rush to exhaust unspent grants.
Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. K. Anand, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Santosh Kumar, and officials from various departments were present.