Mangaluru Kambala 2024 Inaugurated, Showcases Buffalo Racing and More

Mangaluru: The eighth edition of Mangaluru Kambala began with traditional hues at Gold Finch City on Saturday in the city, spotlighting the region’s deep-rooted traditions and cultural vibrancy.

This year’s Kambala is led by MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta and has garnered support from Dr. K Prakash Shetty, chairman of MRG Group, who has been a steadfast patron for the past seven years. Aimed at preserving and celebrating the legacy of buffalo racing, the event promised to immerse attendees in the spirit of local heritage.

The inaugural ceremony was marked by the presence of distinguished personalities. Former MRPL managing director M Venkatesh, who officiated the opening, called Kambala a symbol of cultural pride. He emphasised the need to sustain such practices, which serve as bridges between generations and their heritage.

The two-day event is a blend of traditional and contemporary attractions. Apart from the thrilling Kambala races, a range of engaging activities awaited participants. Color Koota, a creative art competition for children and adults, has been divided into three categories: Rang Da Ellya (for primary school students), Rang Da Malla (for high school students), and Rang Da Koota (open to all). Competitions in photography and short video creation add a modern twist to the festival, encouraging creativity among the younger audience.

Scheduled over December 28 and 29, the event included a cultural programme on the opening night, followed by the prize distribution ceremony on Sunday morning.