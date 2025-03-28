Mangaluru MP Seeks PRASAD Scheme Inclusion for Key Temples in Dakshina Kannada

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has urged the Union Tourism Ministry to include several important temples from the district under the Central Government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. During a meeting with Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi, Chowta, accompanied by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, presented a proposal for the development of prominent temples, including:

Shri Mahalingeshwara Temple, Puttur

Shri Shishileshwara Temple, Shishila

Shri Nandikeshwara Temple, Nandibetta Gardadi

Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kolli

Shri Sahasralingeshwara Temple, Uppinangady

Shri Thodikana Mallikarjuna Temple, Sullia

Chowta highlighted that Dakshina Kannada, known for its rich spiritual and cultural heritage, attracts pilgrims from across the country and beyond. He stressed that developing these temples under the PRASAD scheme would enhance tourism potential and bring economic benefits to the region. The MP requested the Tourism Ministry to provide the necessary funds to develop these sites and further increase their appeal to devotees and tourists alike. (eom)