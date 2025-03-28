Live
Mangaluru MP Seeks PRASAD Scheme Inclusion for Key Temples in Dakshina Kannada
New Delhi/Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has urged the Union Tourism Ministry to include several important temples from the district under the Central Government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. During a meeting with Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi, Chowta, accompanied by Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, presented a proposal for the development of prominent temples, including:
Shri Mahalingeshwara Temple, Puttur
Shri Shishileshwara Temple, Shishila
Shri Nandikeshwara Temple, Nandibetta Gardadi
Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kolli
Shri Sahasralingeshwara Temple, Uppinangady
Shri Thodikana Mallikarjuna Temple, Sullia
Chowta highlighted that Dakshina Kannada, known for its rich spiritual and cultural heritage, attracts pilgrims from across the country and beyond. He stressed that developing these temples under the PRASAD scheme would enhance tourism potential and bring economic benefits to the region. The MP requested the Tourism Ministry to provide the necessary funds to develop these sites and further increase their appeal to devotees and tourists alike. (eom)