Mangaluru Police Bust Illegal Hookah Lounge Operating in Mall Parking Lot

Mangaluru: An illegal hookah bar camouflaged as a cafeteria was busted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Mangaluru Police inside the parking area of Mak Mall in Kankanady, officials said on Saturday.

The establishment, known as “Black Moon Resto Café”, had secured a business licence from the Mangaluru City Corporation to run a cafeteria during 2023–24. However, police allege that it was covertly operating a hookah lounge in violation of city and state regulations.

Three individuals — identified as Siddiq alias MFC Siddiq, Abdul Nasir, and Safwan — have been booked under relevant sections. According to police, the trio was running the lounge without proper authorisation, allegedly targeting youth and making sizeable profits through illegal means.

Officers seized hookah paraphernalia and tobacco products from the site. "The accused were not just violating licensing norms but also promoting addictive behaviour among young patrons," an officer involved in the raid said.

The crackdown was carried out under the guidance of ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, with Inspector Rafiq K M heading the team comprising PSI Sudeep M V, Sharana Bhandari, ASI Sujan Shetty, CCB personnel, and PSI Manohar Prasad from the Mangaluru East Police Station.