Mangaluru: Police nab three, recover Rs 9 lakh worth narcotics

Mangaluru: The Mangalore City Police on Monday seized narcotics valued at Rs 9 lakh during a raid near Kulashekara. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the operation, including a 37-year-old resident of Uppala in Kasaragod and two youths from Mangalore.

They have been identified as Devaraj, Mohammed Umar (25), and Riyaz Ah-med (20).

Among the seized substances were 5 kg of ganja, 100 gm of MDMA, 7 gm of LSD, and 17 gm of charas, along with equipment used for distribution.

Initial investigations have linked the trio to at least three prior cas-es of drug peddling.

The raid was led by a dedicated police team under the guidance of senior offi-cials, including the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police for Law and Order and Crime.

This latest crackdown underscores the city’s ongoing fight against drug traf-ficking.

Authorities have urged citizens to use the police helpline to report any suspicious activities, pledging swift action to protect the community.