Mangaluru Police Register Case Over Provocative Facebook Post

Mangaluru: The Konaje Police have registered a case following a complaint by a local resident against a provocative post on Facebook that allegedly aimed to incite unrest and disturb public harmony.

The complaint was lodged by Satish Kumar, a resident of Ullalthi in Ullal Taluk, who submitted screenshots of the objectionable post and the profile of the user identified as "Nichu Mangaluru".

Police confirmed that the case has been booked under Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The matter is under investigation, and authorities are examining the digital evidence submitted by the complainant.

