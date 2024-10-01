Mangaluru Prepares for Grand Dasara Celebrations

Mangaluru: The Kudroli Sri Gokarnanath Temple in Mangaluru is all set to host the famous "Mangaluru Dasara" celebrations from October 3 to October 14, with elaborate arrangements and cultural festivities planned for the event. This announcement was made by B Janardhana Poojary, the former Union Minister and the visionary behind the temple's development, during a press conference held at the temple’s hall.

The festival will begin with the installation of the Navadurga and Sharada idols at 8:30 AM on October 3, marking the start of various religious and cultural programs that will take place daily throughout the celebration.

Janardhana Poojary will inaugurate the festivities, and a grand procession will follow on October 13, starting from 4:00 PM at the Kudroli Temple. This procession, a highlight of the festival, will feature traditional Chende music, folk and cultural dance troupes from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as artistic performances and vibrant tableaux from different districts and states.

A special half marathon covering 21 kilometers has also been organised on October 6, with over 2,000 participants expected to take part. The marathon will commence at 5:30 AM from the temple premises.

A Festival of the People for the People

The Mangaluru Dasara stands apart from the famed Mysuru Dasara as it is known as the "common man's Dasara," with all expenses borne by devotees and philanthropists. Unlike its Mysuru counterpart, the Mangaluru Dasara doesn't receive government or royal patronage.

Despite this, the festival has grown immensely in scale, with over 12 lakh visitors expected to visit the temple during the Navratri festivities, and more than five lakh people anticipated to witness the grand procession.

B Janardhana Poojary emphasised that the Mangaluru Dasara has become a significant event, drawing large crowds and resonating with the local community. He also highlighted the temple's history, explaining how it was established in 1912 by Sahukar Koragappa, a leader of the Billava community, who invited the renowned social reformer Narayana Guru from Kerala to consecrate the Shiva Lingam, leading to the birth of the Gokarnanatha Temple.

The Temple’s Tradition of Navadurga Worship

The tradition of consecrating the Navadurga idols for the Dasara festival began at the temple in 1991, and it has since become a distinct feature of the celebrations. The nine forms of the goddess – Mahagowri, Mahakali, Kathyayini, Shailaputhri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kooshmandini, Skandamatha, and Siddhi Dhatri – will be worshipped at the temple, with elaborate poojas being offered. According to the temple authorities, the Kudroli Temple is the only one in India that offers prayers to all nine forms of Durga.

The idol of Goddess Sharada, placed at the center of the celebrations, will be one of the largest in the country. The Sharada Mahotsava, held during the last three days of the festival, adds to the vibrant Navadurga poojas, creating a spectacle that captivates devotees and visitors alike.

Extensive Preparations for a Grand Finale

The grand Mangaluru Dasara procession on Vijayadashami, October 13, will be an all-night affair, featuring over 75 tableaux, more than 30 folk dance troupes, and the Navadurga idols mounted on truck platforms, all illuminated with dazzling lights. The procession will span over five kilometers, keeping the city of Mangaluru in a festive mood throughout the night.

Temple authorities have ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place to guarantee public safety and smooth crowd management. Volunteers from the temple will assist the police in regulating traffic, managing parking, and guiding the crowd to ensure the festival proceeds seamlessly. Concessionaires participating in the festivities have also been advised to maintain hygiene and cleanliness throughout the event.