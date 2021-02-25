Mangaluru will be next big IT cluster in State, says Dy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Mangaluru: "The state government has identified Mangaluru as a prominent cluster to expand the IT/ITes industry as per 'Beyond Bengaluru' mission', said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the Electronics, IT/Bt, and S&T portfolio.



In his inaugural address of the "Mangaluru Innovation Conclave" on Wednesday, he said that Mangaluru has been identified as the emerging technology cluster which includes the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu and this process will be accelerated with appropriate measures.

"Mangaluru will emerge also as the startup hub apart from becoming an IT hub and the government is taking required measures towards that end. Mangaluru has also been considered a prominent cluster with regard to ESDM (electronic system and design management) and this is a prominent zone in the 'Beyond Bengaluru' region," he explained.

The department of electronics, IT/Bt, and S&T has been establishing innovations across the state and Mangaluru is one among them and the cluster has been equipped with CIF (Central Instrumentation Facility). Shivamogga, Belagavi, Mysuru are other clusters having this facility.

Remembering his student years in the city, he said that he felt an onus of responsibility to contribute to the development of Mangaluru.

"To promote the growth of innovation and technology in areas 'Beyond Bengaluru', the government has constituted the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to promote digital industry growth, attract investments and promote the technology industry across the State," Narayan told.

He added that the body should work alongside the government and help in increasing the contribution of the digital economy to 30% of State's GSDP and generate additional employment of around 30 lakhs in the next 5 years. "We are also targeting revenue of $150 billion in IT exports in Karnataka in the next five years," he stated.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who presided over the conclave, said, "more jobs need to be created here and industry should flourish, economic activities should see a raise. But the culture and heritage should not be affected. Mangaluru should grow keeping Mangalurians intact"

Quoting a survey he added that Mangaluru has the potential of transacting Rs. 7,500 crores annually in IT sector by 2023 and to realize this, necessary approvals should be given through single window system, he suggested.