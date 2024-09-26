Mangaluru’s Shrimati Shetty murder case: Two sentenced to life imprisonment

Mangaluru: In a landmark judgement, the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru has sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the brutal murder of Shrimati Shetty, a resident of Attavara. The case shook the Dakshina Kannada district and culminated in Tuesday’s verdict, which saw justice delivered nearly five years after the crime.

The court found Jonas Samson (35) and his wife, Victoria Mathias (47), guilty of the heinous murder, which took place in 2019. The third accused, Raju (34), was sentenced to six and a half months of simple imprisonment for concealing stolen property linked to the crime.

Presiding Judge Mallikarjuna Swamy HS, while delivering the verdict, convicted Jonas and Victoria under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Both were charged under IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 34 (common intent), resulting in life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 25,000 each. Should they fail to pay the fine, they will serve an additional year in simple imprisonment.

Additionally, under IPC Section 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence), the pair were handed seven years of simple imprisonment and a Rs. 5,000 fine, with an extra three months of imprisonment for non-payment. They were also convicted under IPC Section 392 (extortion), receiving a five-year sentence along with another fine of Rs. 5,000, which, if unpaid, would result in six months of additional imprisonment.

Raju was convicted under IPC Section 414 for aiding in the concealment of stolen property, leading to his sentence of six and a half months in simple imprisonment and a Rs. 5,000 fine.

As part of the judgement, the court ordered a compensation of Rs. 75,000 for Shrimati Shetty’s mother, with the amount to be facilitated through the legal services authority.

The case dates back to May 11, 2019, when Shrimati Shetty, aged 42, was murdered in cold blood. A resident of Attavara, Shetty ran an electronics store and managed a chit-fund business. Jonas, who had two memberships in her chit fund, had defaulted on payments, leading Shetty to visit his house to collect the dues.

An argument ensued during the visit, which turned violent when Jonas hit Shetty on the head with a wooden object, rendering her unconscious. Along with his wife, Victoria, he then robbed Shetty of her gold ornaments and proceeded to murder her. In a gruesome act, they dismembered her body into 29 pieces, placing them in plastic sacks and discarding them across the city. The crime came to light three days later when a body part was discovered near a shop in Kadri. The authorities eventually recovered Shetty’s remains from Nandigudde. Raju, the third accused, assisted Jonas and Victoria in disposing of the body and attempting to cover up the crime.

The investigation, spearheaded by Inspector Mahesh M. of Kadri Police Station, played a crucial role in securing the conviction. Inspector Shantaram, who submitted the charge sheet, and Public Prosecutor Judith Olla Margaret Krasta, who argued on behalf of the government, ensured that justice was served.

Throughout the trial, Judge Mallikarjuna Swamy examined 48 witnesses and reviewed 141 documents before delivering the final verdict.