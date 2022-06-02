Mango mela proves huge success as 74 tonnes of different varieties sold

Mysuru: The three-day mango mela which was extended by a day in the cultural city, received a very good response from the lovers of the king of fruit and brought cheers to the growers who were broodingover poor yield due to untimely rainfall.

The mango growers from Mysuru, Mandya, Ramnagar, Kolar and other places took part in the mela. Organically ripened mangoes commanded in such a demand that they sold like hot cakes. Badami was the most preferredvariety followed by Raspuri and Mallika. Nearly 30 tonnes of Badam, 18tonnes of Raspuri and 8 tonnes of Mallika varieties were sold. The sales of other varieties like Totapuri was 5 tonnes, Malgoa – 4 tonnesand other varieties like Dasheri, Himapasand, Banganpalli was 5tonnes making a total of 74 tonnes sales.

As the fruit lovers flocked the mela in large numbers, the farmers who had set up stalls insisted on extending the mela by a day till May 30.Itwas earlier scheduled to end on May 29.