Mangaluru: The experts at the one-day conference on Maritime adversities have called for greater care on the security of the seafaring vessels and their crew. “The regulations, rules, certifications and registrations were important to every seafaring vessel and Marnier” they observed. The conference on Maritime adversities was organised by the New Mangalore Port Authority(NMPA) recently in this port city.



They expressed, that the Major Port Authorities are Central Government administered Ports and are envisaged to work as facilitators of National & International Maritime Trade to maintain the supply chain of the Country. The Major Port Authorities necessarily operate under a framework of laws established by Acts of the Parliament to implement various Government initiatives directly.

Shipping is a highly regulated industry in order to mitigate the marine risks inherent to seaborne trade. The Merchant Shipping Act, of 1958 embodies detailed regulations addressing the Registration, Certification, Safety and Security requirements of Ships. The Director General of Shipping, Govt. of India, is vested with well-defined powers to make rules, dictate measures, verify conformance and enforce compliance of Vessels with the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act, of 1958. At the same time, the Master of the vessels is vested with overriding powers which include all decisions to ensure the safety of its crew, vessel, and environment at any point in time as per SOLAS and ISM Code.

The Major Ports are empowered to take decisions as per IPA and MPA Acts for the conservancy of its port area, under its legal jurisdiction and are responsible for compliance with the Regulation for Entry of Ships into Ports and Harbour rules – 2012, for entry of any vessel into its jurisdiction Limits to facilitate trade and maintain the supply chain of the Country.