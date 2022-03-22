Massive corruption in health dept, alleges AAP, wants Minister to resign

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party has sought the intervention of the Governor to address the various irregularities that have been going on regularly in the state health department and demanded the resignation of Health minister Dr Sudhakar and an impartial enquiry into it.

Speaking in the press meet held at Press Club on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party Legal Unit President Nanjappa Kalegowda said, "Corruption in the recruitment, promotion and transfer of Health Department doctors, paramedical staff is going on non-stop.

There have been massive irregularities in the purchase of medical instruments and medicines, construction works and other infrastructure works.

The patients have to pay bribes to get treatment in medical colleges, district hospitals, taluk hospitals, community healthcare centres and primary healthcare centres."

Nanjappa Kalegowda said, "Retired Medical officer and BJP ex M L A Dr Sarvabhouma Bagali had filed 40 complaints to Lokayukta alleging massive irregularities in the purchase of medical instruments and medicines during Covid first and second waves. It is unfortunate that there has been no investigation in this regard.