Mastermind behind Mysuru jewellery shop robbery held 

Mysuru: The police arrested a jeweller in connection the robbery in a jewellery shop here on August 23.

The arrested, identified as Mahendra, the owner of Balaji Bankers, allegedly engaged 'supari' (contract) killers from North India to loot Amruth Gold and Silver Palace at Vidyaranyapuram in the heart of the city. The motive for the robber was business rivalry.

The miscreants looted the jewellery shop as planned and shot dead a customer, fearing that he might catch them.

The incident came as a shock to the otherwise peaceful city and the police who took it as a challenge formed five teams to nab the culprits. They also announced Rs 5 lakh reward for those who gave information leading to the arrest of the robbers.

More than 60 policemen were involved in cracking the case and succeeded in arresting four from Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and Mumbai. Another accused 55-year-old Budda, a native of Mumbai, is still at large.