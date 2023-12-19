MB Patil invites India Inc. to invest in Karnataka

Mumbai: Continuing its efforts to attract investments to the state, a high-level delegation from Karnataka led by the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development MB Patil on Tuesday held a series of discussions with the leaders of industry in Mumbai.



The minister invited leaders of some of India’s biggest conglomerates – Tata Group, Mahindra Group, JSW, RPG Group – to invest in Karnataka.

In the course of his productive discussions with the champions of Indian industry, the minister called on them to consider further investment in the state. He also assured them of the government’s complete support and co-operation in their future ventures in Karnataka.

The delegation held discussions with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, besides heads of various businesses under the vast umbrella of the Tata Group, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Steel, along with heads of other businesses of the JSW Group.

The minister-led delegation also met with Vinod Sahay, President of Aerospace and Defence, and Chief Purchase Officer (auto and farm sectors) of Mahindra Group, and Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Group Public Affairs Officer of Mahindra Group. Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last-Mile Mobility Ltd, Santhosh Kutty, COO of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd, were among the executives from the group who participated in the discussion with the Karnataka delegation.

The minister Patil, on a two-day visit to the country’s financial capital, also invited Anant Goenka, Vice-Chairman of RPG Group, Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International, to consider Karnataka as a potential investment destination.

Dr S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka, and other senior officials constituted the high-level delegation accompanying the honourable minister.