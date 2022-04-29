MCC budget turns focus on green initiatives

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) budget for the year 2022-23 turned focus on environmental friendly measures like adopting Miyawaki Park method, E- vehicles and software for e-billings among several others.

Corporator Shobha M S, outgoing chairperson of the Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals, presented the budget for the second time on Thursday.

With the opening balance of Rs 4088.92 lakh, MCC budget projected revenue receipts of Rs 5,9067.43 lakh and expenditure of Rs 9,9345.34 lakh.

Several proposals were made for overall development of sports in the MCC limits including development of Kempegowda Stadium at Kumbarakoppal in Chamaraja Assembly constituency, at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, sports arena at the cost of Rs 2 crore at Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency. It is aimed at creating facilities for cricket, football, tennis, basketball and badminton to encourage sports among youths.

Another Rs 2 crore to build a stadium at the ground behind Narayana Hrudayalaya in N R Assembly constituency was proposed in the budget to encourage football, tennis and basketball and Rs 2 crore for further development of the stadium in Kuvempunagar K block in Krishnaraja Assembly segment. The budget proposed Rs 5 crore for procuring a pothole filling machine.

The development of a stretch of the road from Shataveri Gopalagowda Circle

to Dairy Road along with widening at Rs five crore was proposed. The Theobald Road in the heart of the city that is congested will also be widened and developed.

The circle at the intersection of New Kantharaja Urs road (near Brand Factory) and Krishnaraja Boulevard Road will also be developed to cater to the growing traffic density. MCC plans to adopt the method of Miyawaki Park to develop urban forest. Two prominent parks of MCC will be developed under this concept and Rs 3 crore will be earmarked for the purpose.

One park in each ward will be identified to develop model urban forest and Rs 3 crore funds will be allocated for the purpose. To curb pollution, MCC plans to buy five e-auto tipper to collect e-waste from door to door.

To streamline the revenue of drinking water supply, software will be eveloped to switch over from the current billing system. Drawing the inspiration from thespian actor Dr Rajkumar who practiced yoga in his lifetime, a yoga mantapa will be built in commemoration of the late actor at Dr Rajkumar Park on Albert Victor Road as part of his birth anniversary.