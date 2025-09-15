Medai & Natanam Institute of Dance Present – Shankara Bhagavatpada Shivoham Shivoham

Bengaluru, Medai, in the , collaboration with Natanam Institute of Dance, proudly presents Shankara Bhagavatpada Shivoham Shivoham, a Bharatanatyam presentation by Acharya Raksha Karthik and her disciples, accompanied by a live music ensemble. The event will be graced by distinguished guests – Dr. Kedar C.S., IAS (Retd.), former Secretary, Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, as Chief Guest, and Shri V R Ramesh

Managing Director, Weldtech Engineers

Head - Management Team, Sharada Rotary Eye and Dental Care Centre.

Shankara Bhagavatpada Shivoham Shivoham is a Bharatanatyam production that draws inspiration from the timeless compositions and philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya. The presentation, choreographed and directed by Acharya Raksha Karthik, explores the profound spiritual essence of the Shivoham Shivoham verses, which proclaim the eternal truth of the Self as Shiva. Through intricate nritta (pure dance), expressive abhinaya, and a live music ensemble, the production weaves together devotion, philosophy, and artistic excellence, offering audiences a transcendental journey into the soul of Indian classical tradition.

The performance will take place on Saturday, 20th September 2025, at 5:00 PM at MEDAI, THE STAGE, 5th Stage, Koramangala, Bengaluru. The evening will also feature Nriyanjali, a special Odissi performance by guest artist Baisali Mohanty, adding a rich cultural layer to the celebration.

This event is a unique confluence of tradition, devotion, and artistic excellence, promising audiences an unforgettable spiritual and aesthetic experience. For tickets and further information, please contact: 98861 07701 | 82172 46994