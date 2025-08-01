Media must show concern in reporting sensitive issues: Khandre

Bengaluru: Media holds the power to shape public opinion, and this powerful tool must be used responsibly, said Karnataka’s Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar B. Khandre. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Karnataka Media Journalists Association’s state unit and Press Day celebration event in Bengaluru.

Emphasizing the need for sensitive and sensible journalism, Minister Khandre stated that issues like communal conflict, caste, and ethnic tensions demand careful and responsible reporting.

Media must avoid instigating or provocative content and focus on peace-building narratives, he stressed. He recalled that alongside the legislative, executive, and judiciary pillars of governance, the media has rightfully earned its place as the “fourth estate.”

Even during the country’s freedom struggle, newspapers played a pivotal role in spreading patriotism and igniting the spirit of independence, with icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and Bal Gangadhar Tilak using print media effectively.

India’s press history, he noted, dated back 245 years to the launch of ‘The Bengal Gazette’ in 1780. In Karnataka, the rich legacy of Kannada journalism began with ‘Mangaluru Samachara’ on July 1, 1843, marking 182 years of vibrant media tradition.

The Minister also paid tribute to Kannada journalism pioneers like TT Sharma, Mohare Hanumantharayaru, Khadri Shamanna, and RR Diwakar. Highlighting the role of the media in environmental advocacy, Khandre called upon journalists to create awareness against the use of non-biodegradable Plaster of Paris (POP) idols during festivals and single-use plastic items, both of which continue to pose a threat to nature despite being banned. He proudly shared that since taking charge of the Forest Department, over 110 million saplings had been planted and nurtured across Karnataka in just 2.3 years, marking a major step toward ecological preservation. Congratulating recipients of the Madyamashri and Lifetime Achievement awards, the Minister praised their contributions to the field of

journalism.