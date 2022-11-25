Meet held on sustainable technology innovation and mobility  

Bengaluru: IRC 2022 organized by Indian Rubber institute was held on 24th November 2022 at Hotel Sheraton Grande, Bengaluru. The theme of the conference "Sustainable Technology Innovation and Mobility".

The Guests of Honour were Dr.Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd and Dr. D. Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, Rubber Board of India. Dr.Ashutosh Sharma Former Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India, President, Indian National Science Academy. Other dignitaries include Dr. James Eddy, Chairman ACS Rubber Division, Dr.Mathew Thornton, Secretary-General -International Rubber Conference Organisation, Dr.R Mukhopadhyay Chairman, IRI , V K Misra, Vice Chairman IRI, PK Mohamed, Chief Convenor and past chairman of IRI, KJ Janakar- Conference Convenor and Mehul Patel- Director ACS.

Ashwin D Gowda, IRS, currently working as Managing Director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, Govt of Karnataka, inaugurated the event. Mr. Gowda in his inaugural speech, stressed the importance of adapting Sustainable methodology in all our spheres of operation and offered all the support on behalf of Karnataka Govt.

VK Misra welcomed the dignitaries to the dais and all delegates present in the conference and explained the importance of such a conference in India when India is growing at a fastest rate to make a 5 trillion economy by 2027. He also emphasized on the theme, particularly Sustainability and mobility.

PK Mohamed Chief convenor gave a complete account of the conference and exposition. Before the conference, the committee organized 3 workshops which were attended by 170 people. Workshops were organized on Mixing Technology, Speciality rubber and Advanced Tyre and Vehicle Technology.

A total of 120 papers were presented in the Conference, which included 51 % participation from abroad. It is worthwhile to note that there are technical presentations from 20 countries other than India. There were 111 booths specially dedicated to the Rubber Industry. With the support of the academic institutions and the IRCO governing council, IRI has organized three innovative programs to encourage the students and create interest in them in rubber science and technology. The programmes were named Inspire, Explore, and Implement.

Dr.R Mukhopadhyay, Chairman IRI and President of IRMRA, highlighted the importance of skilled manpower, especially in the rubber sector to make India as a hub of Rubber product manufacturing capability and export to the world.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania Chairman and Special guest of Honour was very appreciative of the efforts put in by scientists and technologists in the field of rubber industry to have brought the technology level to the current highly competitive situation and also requested to continue this quest. He was very elaborate regarding the India Industry and the capability of the industry to compete world over with the products manufactured in India. He also explained the growth of radialization of the CV industry in India and the continued efforts required in this field to stay globally competitive.

Dr.D. Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, Rubber Board of India was very explicit in terms of the demand and growth of natural rubber in India and therefore the efforts required to nurture the development in this field. He expressed, and suggested joint efforts required in this field.

Dr. Ashuthosh Sharma, who is the founder of National Science and Technology policy for the next 5 years in his keynote address, explained the importance of innovation and invention in India context and stressed the need for creating Indigenous knowledge, people development, infrastructure development to make India self-sufficient in different industries. He also stressed that scientists and engineers continually work towards development of eco-friendly materials for circular economy, sustainability, and the necessity of collaborative research.

Furthermore, James Eddy, chairman ACS, expressed his satisfaction of working with Indian Rubber Institute for the last several years and is looking forward to more cooperation with IRI to make use of their knowledge bank, training program, conferences and publications.

Ultimately, Dr.Matthew Thornton Secretary-General -International Rubber Conference Organisation, explained about IRCO Organization and also awarded IRCO Medals for the outstanding contribution in Rubber Science and Technology to Dr.R. Mukhopadhyay Chairman IRI and Mr. P K Mohammed(Chief Convenor and Past chairman of IRI).