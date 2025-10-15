Mega job fair in Mysuru to open new doors for state youth

Job fairs are not just platforms for finding employment—they are powerful opportunities for individuals to enhance their skills and grow in their professional journey. In Karnataka, the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) along with several government and private organizations has been playing a vital role in this mission. Now, the state government is gearing up to empower the dreams of Karnataka’s youth by organizing a mega job fair in Mysuru.

The event, organized by KSDC in collaboration with the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, will be held under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. It aims to connect thousands of job seekers with leading companies, offering direct employment opportunities.

According to Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO S. Yukesh Kumar, more than 200 reputed companies from various sectors will participate in the fair, conducting direct interviews for multiple job roles. He urged youth across the region to attend the event in large numbers, emphasizing that this is a rare opportunity to secure employment in a single day through face-to-face interaction with employers. The mega job fair will take place at the historic Maharaja’s Ground in Mysuru on October 17, 2025, in collaboration with the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat.Anyone who has completed SSLC, PUC, Degree, Post-Graduation, ITI, or Diploma qualifications is eligible to attend.

Participants will get the chance to interact directly with company representatives, understand the skills and experience they are looking for, and identify the gap between their own abilities and industry expectations. This understanding will help them plan future training and skill enhancement.Participation in the job fair requires prior registration. Eligible candidates can register online at udyogamela.ksdkkarnataka.com. For any queries, candidates can contact the helpline number 9606494308 for assistance. Participants are advised to carry multiple copies of their updated resume for interviews.

Officials have also directed that candidates registered under the Yuva Nidhi Scheme be given priority during the recruitment process. This initiative by the Karnataka government marks a major step towards reducing unemployment in the state by bridging the gap between job seekers and employers. It also reflects the state’s commitment to nurturing a skilled, employable, and future-ready workforce.