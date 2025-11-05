Metro phase-3 civil works to begin from JP Nagar

The long-awaited Phase 3 of Namma Metro is finally moving forward, with the civil works from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura in Hebbal set to begin soon. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has initiated preparations to invite tenders for the project, marking a major milestone in the city’s expanding metro network.

The 28.4 km stretch between JP Nagar 4th Phase and Kempapura received Central Government approval over a year ago, but tender calls were delayed due to planning for a double-decker structure along the route. Now, the BMRCL has decided to invite tenders in 10 separate packages for viaduct, station, and depot construction to facilitate smooth execution.

The Karnataka Government had approved the project back in 2022, and two years later, the Central Government sanctioned the `15,611 crore project. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will extend a loan of `7,577 crore, which will also cover the purchase of metro trains.

In addition to the JP Nagar–Kempapura stretch, the Magadi Road–Hosahalli to Kadabagere corridor (8.6 km) will also be developed, bringing the total length of the double-decker line to 37.12 km. The estimated cost of this segment alone is `9,700 crore, approved by the State Cabinet in September. Funding for the project will be shared among the State Government (50%), BBMP (10%), and borrowed funds (40%). However, officials anticipate a 5% increase in total project costs, following the trend seen in previous phases. The first phase cost rose from `6,395 crore to `14,133 crore, while the second phase saw an escalation from `26,405 crore to `40,614 crore.

The Phase 3 expansion will include 30 stations, with 7 interchange points, enhancing connectivity across major urban zones. Initially, commercial operations were targeted for 2029, but with delays in tendering and groundwork, the revised completion deadline is now 2031.

The upcoming metro line is expected to ease traffic congestion in South and North Bengaluru, especially along key corridors like JP Nagar, Hebbal, and Outer Ring Road — transforming city mobility once again.