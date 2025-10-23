Live
Karnataka’s Basavana Bagewadi Experiences Minor 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake
A low-intensity earthquake struck northwest of Hattarkihal village in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk at 7:43 AM. The tremor was mild with no damage or injuries reported, KSNDMC confirms.
A mild earthquake was recorded northwest of Hattarkihal village, under Yaranal Gram Panchayat in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk, early on Thursday morning at 7:43 AM, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).
The epicentre of the tremor was located at 16.6717° N latitude and 75.8798° E longitude, at a depth of 5 kilometers.
Officials confirmed that the earthquake was low in intensity, and no damage or injuries have been reported from the surrounding areas.
Nearby Locations from the Epicentre
- 4.9 km NNW of Nandihal P.U Village, Yaranal GP
- 6.7 km NNE of Yaranal GP, Basavana Bagewadi Taluk
- 7.3 km WSW of Mangoli GP, Basavana Bagewadi Taluk
- 24.2 km SE of Vijayapura City
According to KSNDMC, the tremor was felt up to 50–60 kilometers away from the epicentre. However, it was weak and unlikely to cause any structural damage.
The affected area lies in Seismic Zone III, which is classified as a low-risk region with no major geological faults nearby.
Residents have been advised to remain calm, as the event was minor and part of the region’s natural seismic activity.
KSNDMC continues to monitor the region for any aftershocks or related seismic movement.
“The earthquake recorded this morning was of low magnitude and intensity. There is no threat to life or property,” said the Director of KSNDMC in an official statement.