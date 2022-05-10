Mining industry, key stakeholder in making mining activity sustainable

Bengaluru: The Mining industry is a key stakeholder in making mining activity in India, increasingly oriented toward five priorities - Systematic and Scientific Development, Mineral Conservation, Sustainable Development, Afforestation, and Environmental monitoring, according to V Jaya Krishna Babu, Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines (Southern Zone), Government of India.

Addressing the concluding day ceremony of 20th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation (ME&MC) Week 2021-22 of Bengaluru Region, Chief Guest, V J K Babu expressed that the week-long "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" celebrations, for mineral conservation and protection of the environment should be deliberated and implemented throughout the year. The state of Karnataka is bestowed with abundant resources. The mining industry and its workers are key stakeholders in making mining activity more environment-friendly and sustainable. Therefore, it's our responsibility to ensure that the irreplaceable mineral resources must be exploited in a systematic and scientific manner for the country's economic development with adequate and acceptable measures for their long-term sustainability.

The final day function of 20th MEMC Week was hosted by JSW Steel's Vijayanagar Unit and Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Association, Bengaluru, under the patronage of the Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines, and Government of India.

The function was chaired by P K Murugan, President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, while Suresh Prasad, Regional Controller of Mines, Bengaluru Region, and other officials of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) graced the occasion. In addition, senior officials of JSW Steel, as well as representatives of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCL), and MSP Steel and Power Limited also attended the function with the active participation of Mining Leaseholders.

The Regional Controller of Mines, Bengaluru Region, Suresh Prasad said, "Despite pandemic, the mines of state of Karnataka have witnessed remarkable growth in the major minerals' sectors, viz. iron ores, limestone, gold, magnesite, and manganese to name a few, amounting to around 16 percent when compared to the FY 2020-21. Most of the leading countries in the mining sector have substantially contributed to the tune of 6-7% of their GDPs. Therefore, there's huge scope for improvement in the Indian mining industry as well. In order to ensure sustainable growth of the industry, efforts must be focused on economic, social, and environmental viability. The observance of MEMC week under the aegis of IBM has been relentlessly fulfilling these objectives."

Speaking on the occasion, the President, JSW Steel, Vijayanagar Works, P K Murugan said, Managing mining activities is a challenging task and has to be given utmost attention so that economic development is not adversely impacted. In the light of persistent Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), mining and steel companies should have an unwavering thrust on environment preservation and mineral conservation. Not only breakthrough R&D projects but also the mining technologies, encompassing automation and digitalisation, should aid in establishing a stronger and healthy planet. To inclusively celebrate "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" and build a safer, cleaner, and sustainable future for the next generations, JSW is committed to responsibly optimising mineral resources and its steelmaking processes.

Awards were presented to the winners in various categories including Best Practices adopted in Mines, Energy Conservation, and Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.