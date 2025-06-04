Live
- Will seek time with PM for Alamatti dam height increase: DKS
- City police expands jurisdiction with addition of three stations
- Minister declines honorary doctorate
- Nadda urges students to focus on mental health to improve quality of life
- Massive industrial boost for North Karnataka: Rs 600-cr machinery unit in Dharwad to provide 800 jobs
- Govt school abandoned by students: Teacher’s feud, poor conditions drive parents away
- Law and order collapsing in coast under Cong rule, warns BJP chief
- ‘Poetica’ celebrates over 125 Konkani poems at the scenic Bajpe
- AP inter supplementary exam results expected soon
- RCB Victory Parade: Bengaluru Set to Celebrate Historic IPL 2025 Triumph
Minister declines honorary doctorate
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi has asked Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru to withdraw the honorary...
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi has asked Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru to withdraw the honorary doctorate degree conferred on him in March.
In a letter to the Vice Chancellor of KSOU, being circulated among the media persons on Tuesday, Jarkiholi said the honorary doctorate would “increase his responsibility in society” and that he would need time to live up to the expectations.
“By conferring this honorary doctorate on me, you have increased my responsibility in society. I have formulated several plans to make the programmes I have undertaken in social service successful.
But I have a heavy responsibility to implement them. This will require more time,” said Jarkiholi. KSOU conferred the Honorary Doctorate D Litt on him on March 27.