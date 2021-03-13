Minister Dr K Sudhakar calls for developing Vidurashwatha as intl monument

Chikkaballapura: The historical memorial built to commemorate the sacrifices made by villagers at Vidurashwatha village in Chikkaballapur district, will be developed into a tourist spot, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar.

Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated Amrut Mahotsav celebrations at Vidurashwatha to mark the 75 years of Indian Independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sudhakar said "several freedom fighters were martyred at this historic site in Vidurashwatha when Britishers fired bullets on peaceful protestors.

There is also religious significance to this place as it is believed that Vidura of Mahabharata planted a peepal tree here. It is also famous for Nagaradhane. It would be a fitting tribute to the villagers who lost their lives in their fight for freedom for the country if Vidurashwatha is developed as an international monument given its historic and religious significance. A DPR is ready in this regard and the project will cost about ₹15-20 crore."

He urged the CM for its implementation at the earliest.

The Amrut Mahotsav is being celebrated across the country to mark the 75 years of Indian Independence.

Dr Sudhakar, who is the in-charge minister for Chikkaballapura district, said he will try his best to ensure that 5 tmcft of water Krishna river in Andhara Pradesh is brought to State to irrigate the dry lands of Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts.

he said bringing water from the Krishna river will help the perennially drought prone farmers of the two districts of Chikkaballapur and Kolar which depend only on scanty rains.