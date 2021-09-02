Minister issues notice to BMRCL MD for 'slighting' Kannada

Bengaluru: Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar has issued a notice to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) Anjum Parvez for allegedly neglecting State official language Kannada during the inauguration of the Mysore Road- Kengeri Metro line.



On Wednesday, the minister issued a notice to BMRCL MD, seeking an explanation for ignoring Kannada on the banner on the dais during the function. "The fact that Kannada language was not used on the main platform of the inauguration of the Metro line between Nayandahalli and Kengeri on August 29 and on the background screen is a serious mistake."

"It is the duty of you and your officials to look into this matter of misfortune even though the State government has mandated the use of Kannada as the official language. It is unacceptable as the language is an emotional issue. If at all the neglecting of the governing language is done, it can send out a wrong message to the people. This kind of omission by the government departments, which are supposed to support the Kannada language and culture is considered a serious violation. The lapses at a function in the capital of the State were unfortunate," said Sunil Kumar in the notice.







