Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar upset with BJP workers’ behaviour

Belagavi: ‘We are behaving peacefully even when BJP leaders are scolding our leader Rahul Gandhi inside and outside the House’. Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar expressed her displeasure that BJP workers behaved excessively during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s speech.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that ‘when the Chief Minister was speaking at a division-level programme of 25,000 people in Belagavi, to what extent was it right for BJP workers to come in the middle and show a blacklist’. She questioned whether Congress workers would be left if the party workers did this at a BJP rally in the future. ‘Even if such incidents happen in the future, you (the media) will witness it. If such incidents recur, our workers will not sit idly by. Our workers also have anger, pride and concern for the party, the minister warned. There are fans of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah across the state.

Our Chief Minister was shown black cloth while speaking. This does not bring glory to BJP workers’, she said. Responding to a question about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s attempt to lay hands on a police officer during his speech, the minister said that it could have happened at that moment when he attempted to lay hands on a police officer. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that this was an accidental incident that happened on that occasion. ‘Siddaramaiah is a senior, he has never gone beyond his limits in terms of respecting officers. Such an incident should not have happened on that occasion. Another name for Siddaramaiah is the voice of the backward class, the voice of the oppressed. Everyone praises Siddaramaiah’s great qualities’. However, that one incident should not have happened, she said.

3- month Gruhalakshmi money in May

The remaining three months (January, February, March) of Gruhalakshmi money will be released in May, informed Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

The Finance Department has approved the release of three months of money, and the minister said that one month’s money will be released to the bank accounts of Gruhalakshmi beneficiaries one week and another month’s money the next week.