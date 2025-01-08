Minister M B Patil launches MSIL tour package

Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Wednesday launched various attractive tour packages designed by the government-owned MSIL company, keeping in mind the middle and lower middle class, students, senior citizens and government employees. On the same occasion, he also released the company's diary, calendar and bond Xerox paper.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, ``MSIL has been known for quality and reliability since the beginning. Now the company is getting closer to the people through tour packages. Under these packages, a tour to Adi Kailash and Varanasi will be organized in September this year. We are mainly giving priority to offline tourists, he said.

These packages have facilities and attractions such as safety, hygienic food, door-to-door pick-up and drop-off, helper assistance, payment in monthly installments, lucky draw, and affordable North India tour. He informed that a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in each batch for those who want to do a group tour.

Apart from this, MSIL is thinking of designing packages for school and college students like `Study-cum-Pleasure Tour', eco-tourism and coastal tourism with a view of coastal areas. He explained that in the package that the company has currently designed, one can travel to North India for 15 to 18 days at a cost of just Rs 20,000.

In the package, which has been made keeping in mind the government employees, you can pay 50 percent of the money first and travel. After completing the trip, the remaining 50 percent can be paid in monthly installments. Similarly, the lucky winners of the lucky draw do not have to pay the money after the draw. In all these packages, a tour manager or assistant from MSIL will be with you, who will listen to the needs of the tourists and provide assistance, he said.

This step is being taken by MSIL with the hope that tourists should be able to see the sights at the lowest possible cost. The price we have fixed is very low compared to the prices of private companies. Patil said that every service will be provided with quality.

MSIL President Puttarangashetty, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries Selvakumar, MSIL Managing Director Manoj Kumar, Commissioner of the Department of Commerce Gunjan Krishna, MSIL Director Chandrappa, Head of the Tourism Department Ravikumar and others participated in the program.

Tour package

The Tours and Travels Department of MSIL will manage these tour packages. Under this, it will take tourists to religious and historical places like Kashi, Ayodhya, Puri, Adi Kailash. In addition, MSIL has also designed tour packages to Dubai, Singapore, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand and many countries in Europe. The dates for these tours have already been fixed and the public can get information.

24/7 Helpline Facility

For the convenience of tourists, MSIL has a 24/7 helpline and WhatsApp facility (080-45888882, 9353645921). A separate team will be set up to manage this. A cloud-based telecom system has been adopted where if someone is talking on one number, it will automatically connect to another number

Strengthening of MSIL Chit Fund

The present government is making MSIL, Mysore Paints and Varnish, NGEF etc. profitable. MSIL is currently running a chit fund of Rs 250 crore per annum. A plan has been made to take this to Rs 5,000 crore per annum in the next 5 years. CM Siddaramaiah will soon launch this. Similarly, under the scheme to upgrade 200 liquor shops of the company, work has been completed on 63 shops, and the turnover has increased threefold. Attention has also been paid to manufacturing of household paints through Mysore Paints & Varnish. Hubballi NGEF is supplying its transformers to the new Parliament House in Delhi and the Railway Department. Minister M B Patil said that there is an intention to revive it by signing an agreement with BHEL.